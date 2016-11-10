RTC seeks public input for improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities

Have ideas about how to make Southern Nevada more hospitable for people walking and riding bicycles?

If so, the Regional Transportation Commission wants to hear from you. The transportation agency wants input about its draft Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, which proposes an improved network for bicycle and pedestrian facilities as well as identifies policies and programs to support those activities in the valley.

Community members can review a map of the proposed pathways and facilities and submit their comments here by Nov. 30. Participants will receive a 20-percent-off coupon to REI upon completion of the survey.