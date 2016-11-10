Trump ruins the GOP legacy

To many, the Republican Party was once known as the Party of Lincoln. But now it has become the party of someone else: Donald Trump.

The Republican Party does have a great legacy, but sadly the legacy of leaders such as Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower and Ronald Reagan is gone.

On immigration he is wrong. What he says about women is troubling. The Trump leadership is a lot like Bryanism. William Jennings Bryan, a former U.S representative and secretary of state, ran for president three times and lost three times.

His candidacy was unacceptable in so many ways.