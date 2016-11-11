2 inmates convicted of sexual assault die at Nevada prisons

The Nevada Department of Corrections today announced two unrelated deaths of inmates serving time for sexual assault. Both men died Thursday.

Joseph Calabrese, 72, died in his cell at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas, officials said. He was sentenced in 2010 to 40 years to life for the sexual assault of a minor in a Clark County case.

Lawrence Meador, 73, died in a Carson City prison’s medical facility, officials said. He was sentenced to life in 1984 for the sexual assault of a child in a case that originated in Churchill County.

Autopsies are pending.