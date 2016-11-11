3 children, 1 adult die in wreck on South Carolina freeway

YEMASSEE, S.C. — Three children and one adult have been killed in a wreck on Interstate 95 in Colleton County involving a car and a tractor-trailer. Three other people were hurt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres said the wreck happened shortly before 4 a.m. Friday near Yemassee.

Beres said the tractor-trailer hit the back of a car carrying six people. The vehicles ran off the road into some trees.

Beres said those killed were in the backseat of a Ford Taurus.

He said the truck driver was taken to Colleton County Medical Center in Walterboro. The two adults in the car's front seat were also taken to hospitals.

Beres said the highway has reopened although traffic is moving slowly.

The names of the victims have not been released.