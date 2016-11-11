Concern for bleeding victims leads police to shoot gunman

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Authorities near Pittsburgh say police shot an armed man inside a mental health facility after he stabbed several people and refused to drop his gun.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs says seven people have been taken to hospitals, including the man and at least four stabbing victims.

It's unclear if any injuries are life-threatening after the Friday afternoon attack at Turtle Creek Valley Mental Health/Mental Retardation in Homestead.

Downs says police implored 38-year-old Dustin Johnson to drop his gun or be shot based on texts from inside that the victims were bleeding badly. She says Johnson dropped his knife but not the gun before he was shot.

Employee C.J. Fulton tells WTAE-TV the man complained a stay at the facility had "ruined" his life.

There's no telephone number listed for Johnson, who can't be reached for comment while in custody.