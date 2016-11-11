Duterte turns sentimental at karaoke with Malaysian leader

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — It wasn't coarse language that got Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte attention this time; it was his crooning.

He and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak performed karaoke at a state dinner in Malaysia on Thursday.

Duterte sang Bette Midler's "Wind Beneath My Wings" while Najib performed an upbeat version of "The Young Ones" by Cliff Richards.

They sang together to the '70s chart topper "Sha-La-La-La-La-La" by Danish rock band The Walkers. Najib danced as he sang.

Duterte, who's well-known for using foul language, is on a two-day visit to Malaysia.

Najib told reporters that at their talks earlier in the day, the Philippines had agreed with Indonesia and Malaysia to allow security forces to make "hot pursuits" in its territorial waters. The neighbors are seeking to combat ransom kidnappings at sea.