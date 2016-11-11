Former Las Vegan: What the Trump vote says about the heartland

Evan Vucci / AP

After living most of my life in coastal areas and big cities, I moved a couple of years ago from Las Vegas to a much smaller town in Missouri’s Ozark Mountains, and culture shock set in for me — and for my new neighbors.

You know the stereotypes (cue the banjoes!): moonshine, Fox News, and assorted people who “cling” to their Bibles and guns and all that.

My neighbors had their own stereotypes about me: a city slicker, a “dude” from the West Coast and an affirmed card-carrying member of the dreaded liberal mainstream media.

Our divide seemed to play out again Tuesday, when my new friends and neighbors overwhelmingly voted to put Donald Trump in the White House and the national media and people in the big cities sat stunned and outraged. Having come to know my new environment a bit, it was no surprise that Trump carried the Ozarks, the industrial Midwest or any place not made for TV.

However, the storylines coming out of this election provide only dissonance for me, from both my existence in the media and my new life in middle America. I have seen the incredible gulf that exists between the heartland and the urbanized, coastal cities. The result is there are potentially millions of voters in the country who feel disenfranchised by an establishment — political and media — that pays them little mind.

Not that you would understand that from the national news or the political parties, which have largely pandered to the heartland while ignoring the people and the issues.

You can mark your calendar: Every four years candidates come out to Iowa and pose in cornfields and diners, or they’ll turn up at county fair time to be seen talking to voters in some “flyover state” — you know, the places typically only observed from an airplane window by those jetting over to the other coast.

It’s easy to make assumptions from 40,000 feet, and those assumptions are often wrong.

Consider: When was the last time you heard a serious discussion about poverty, lack of education, crime or the methamphetamine and heroin epidemics in places like the Ozarks? Let’s be honest: The poor “white trash” and their issues typically don’t rate national news, and they don’t fit the narrative of the hip, urbane websites that fueled much of the election coverage, unless they’re being ridiculed.

The view from the ground is different, and it’s not what is seen on TV or on the internet. As such, it’s no wonder the media, myself included, missed all of the signs of what shaped up to be a Trump victory.

Why?

Because it didn’t fit the narrative. After all, no sane-minded person would elect a bigoted, misogynistic, reality TV blowhard. Except when millions of seemingly sane-minded people did so.

As the media and everyone else outside the heartland grapples with this, I’m surrounded by the fact that people here voted overwhelmingly for Trump. And, unlike many of my friends on social media, they have not one bit of disgust or embarrassment about it. They believe they did the right thing.

There are people who believed all of the nonsense on the internet about Hillary Clinton, the things that were easily debunked, but most of the voters I’ve talked to saw the election in drastically different terms.

Their votes weren’t based on hatred toward race, women or immigrants. Instead, they live in a part of America that is still marred by the Great Recession, and they and their families are facing serious challenges to which no one is paying attention.

You might think Clinton would be the ideal pick given her considerable experience, but her experience worked against her. She was the Washington insider, the portrait of the pandering politician. Beyond their very real differences with her on the issues, this became a character issue to the Trump voters I talked to: She and Washington hadn’t done anything to help them, much less to recognize their struggle.

They certainly didn’t vote for Trump’s character — many described his words with disgust — but they didn’t let his character, or lack of it, stand in the way. Instead, they voted for the fact that he was an outsider who recognized the battered heartland and promised to bring change.

It is notable that in his first post-election tweet, Trump pledged that the “forgotten man and woman will never be forgotten again.”

Trump recognized them, and they recognized him at the ballot box, which in the end may have been less of an endorsement of Trump and his policies than a cry for help.

I truly do fear for our country’s future. I find it hard to accept that my fellow citizens in such large numbers embraced a man so threatening to our standing in the world and so cavalier about our basic rights. But we cannot allow fear or anger to drive us from the field. If ever our nation needed a determined, thoughtful and creative opposition, it is now.

Matt Hufman is a longtime journalist and former Sun editor and writer.