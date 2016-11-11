Former President George HW Bush golf items sold for $30K

BOSTON (AP) — A set of golf items that once belonged to former President George H.W. Bush has sold at auction for $30,000.

Bush had given the Callaway golf bag, size 11 Nike Air golf shoes and Titleist Scotty Cameron 'Big Sur' putter to a worker at the Cape Arundel Golf Club in Maine.

The auction ended Thursday for the items including golf balls that were offered by Boston-based RR Auction.

The nation's 41st president was known for his breakneck golf pace while vacationing in Kennebunkport, Maine.

He once zipped through 18 holes in less than two hours. The White House physician called it "aerobic golf."