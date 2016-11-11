High-res commercial satellite launches from California coast

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. — A rocket carrying a commercial satellite has launched from a military base along the California coast.

The satellite known as WorldView-4 is designed to produce high-resolution images of Earth from space. It was launched atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday.

WorldView-4 is the latest in a series of imaging satellites built by Lockheed Martin. It is operated by Colorado-based DigitalGlobe, which provides images for government and private customers.

Officials say the satellite will be able to spot the make of a car from nearly 400 miles above Earth.

The satellite was supposed to launch in September, but was delayed by a minor tank leak and two wildfires at the sprawling base.