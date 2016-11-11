Live Blog: UNLV trails South Alabama at halftime, 34-30

UNLV will have to overcome a halftime deficit to win its season opener.

The Rebels led by seven points early against South Alabama, but went on a nearly five-minute scoring drought in trailing 34-30 at the break.

Only two UNLV players have multiple field goals — Christian Jones has 12 points and six rebounds, and Kris Clyburn has 10 points.

The Rebels are very much a work in progress. They’ve committed seven turnovers, went 7 of 12 from the free throw line and frequently looked lost offensively.

This game likely won’t be decided until the end. Buckle up!

Rebels use 8 points from Christian Jones to take early lead in opener

Welcome to the program Christian Jones.

The UNLV basketball team is leading South Alabama 18-14 eight minutes into its season opener thanks to a game-high eight points and three rebounds from Jones, a graduate transfer from St. John’s.

Jones has been efficient, too, in connecting on each of his four field goal attempts.

UNLV went on a 9-0 scoring run to build an 11-6 lead, but South Alabama has kept the game close with six second-chance points on four offensive rebounds.

The Rebels are 1 of 6 on 3-pointers with Tyrell Jones accounting for the lone make.

Rebels open season, Menzies coaching era vs. South Alabama

Forget about the offseason. The two coaches in eight days. The black-eye the once storied program endured nationally.

Tonight, the UNLV basketball team takes the floor for the first time in a new season with something in common with the other teams in program history — the Rebels players are optimistic they can have a successful season.

South Alabama is the first opponent of the Marvin Menzies coaching era, where because of the offseason coaching change(s) just three players remain from last season.

Jalen Poyser in the backcourt and senior Tyrell Green, who didn’t play last season, should see the most playing time of the returners. They’ll combine with players such as St. John’s graduate transfer Christian Jones and sophomore Kris Clyburn to give the Rebels a different look.

The roster the past five seasons was dominated by bluechip recruits with NBA aspirations. But those players struggled to win games, with the Rebels missing the NCAA Tournament the past three seasons.

Menzies' group isn’t projected to reach the tournament. Some, in fact, feel they’ll be one of the worst teams in the Mountain West. That’s what happens when Chris Beard, the first coach hired to take over the program, leaves just one week on the job for another opportunity.

The Rebels are a 6-point betting favorite, meaning Menzies’ Rebels have a chance to start the season with a win.

We’re all curious about how they’ll play. Tonight, we get a glimpse.

I’ll keep everyone posted throughout the game. Check back for updates.

