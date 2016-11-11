Report: First Australian casino employee released in China

CANBERRA, Australia — A newspaper reports that one of 18 employees of Australia's largest casino operator detained in China a month ago for suspected gambling crimes has been released on bail.

Crown Resorts Ltd. told The Australian newspaper that a junior employee had on Friday become the first of the staff to be released.

Crown did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday.

The newspaper reports on Saturday the released employee is Jenny Chiang, a 33-year-old Shanghai-based Chinese citizen who has worked for Crown for more than five years as an executive assistant.

The head of Crown's VIP International team, Jason O'Connor, is among three Australian and 15 Chinese employees detained on Oct. 13 and 14. They had been caught in an apparent crackdown on overseas tours for high rollers.