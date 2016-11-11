Las Vegas Sun

November 11, 2016

Currently: 72° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Robert Vaughn, suave ‘Man from U.NCL.E.’ star, dies at 83

Image

AP

In this undated photo, actor Robert Vaughn is photographed in Rome, Italy. Vaughn, the debonair crime-fighter of television’s “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” in the 1960s, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, after a brief battle with acute leukemia. He was 83.

NEW YORK — Oscar-nominated actor Robert Vaughn, the debonair crime-fighter of television's "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." in the 1960s, has died.

His manager, Matthew Sullivan, says Vaughn died Friday morning after a brief battle with acute leukemia. He was 83.

"The Man From U.N.C.L.E." was an immediate hit when it debuted it 1964. It ran until 1968, part of an avalanche of secret-agent movies and TV shows touched off by the James Bond craze.

Vaughn's character teamed with a soft-spoken, Russian-born agent played by Scottish actor David McCallum. U.N.C.L.E. stood for United Network Command for Law and Enforcement.

Earlier, Vaughn was nominated for an Oscar for the 1959 film "The Young Philadelphians." He also was in the classic Western "The Magnificent Seven."

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy