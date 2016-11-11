Trump opponents, proponents may collide at Strip protest

Authorities and advocates in Las Vegas were preparing for a weekend protest that could pit supporters and opponents of president-elect Donald Trump against each other near the hotel that bears his name.

Las Vegas police said Friday they were monitoring social media reports suggesting that more than 1,500 Trump protesters planned to take part in a Saturday evening demonstration and march on the Las Vegas Strip.

Other reports said several dozen Trump supporters planned a demonstration in the same area at the same time.

Las Vegas police Sgt. Jeff Clark, a department spokesman, says officials were prepared to support people's right to peaceful protest.

Organizers have turned to media including Twitter and Facebook — like Trump did during his Republican campaign — to summon people to protests across the country.