Armed robber shot at North Las Vegas 7-Eleven identified

An armed suspect killed Thursday morning in a North Las Vegas 7-Eleven robbery has been identified as Rashad Ryan, 24.

The North Las Vegas resident died from a gunshot wound to the back, the Clark County Coroner's Office said.

Officers responded about 3:30 a.m. to a silent alarm in the store in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Avenue, near Civic Center Drive, North Las Vegas police said.

Ryan, who investigators said was holding a clerk at gunpoint, was shot by a vendor's employee who was working in the store, police spokeswoman Officer Ann Cavaricci said. The robber fled a short distance, collapsed and died later at University Medical Center.

No arrests have been made, Cavaricci said today. The Clark County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case and will determine if charges will be filed, she said.

The shooting remains under investigation.