Video: Hundreds take to Strip for ‘Not My President’ protest

Hundreds of protesters are marching on the Strip tonight with a single and symbolic destination in their sight — Trump International Las Vegas.

The “Not My President” rally, which is projected to reach 2,000 demonstrators opposed to Donald Trump’s election over Hillary Clinton, has remained peaceful in its initial moments.

Cars driving by honked their horns in support of the marchers, who chanted “Love trumps hate.” They carried signs with messages such as “Dump Trump” and “Make America safe again.”

The crowd joined thousands of protesters in other major U.S. cities who have taken to the streets to protest President-elect Trump, who co-owns the Las Vegas hotel.

The march was coordinated on Facebook to call to action against “Trump’s disgusting agenda.”

“Please come make your voices heard. We can channel our anger in a peaceful way,” the page stated.

Organizers wrote on the page that Trump should “denounce hate groups,” such as the Ku Klux Klan and “encourage his supporters to stand against discrimination, racism.” The page also asked Trump to be a respectful and professional president who “conducts the office with class and a graceful temperament.”

The Associated Press reported Friday that Metro Police had been keeping an eye on the local protest and bracing for a dueling demonstration by Trump supporters. That hasn’t come to fruition.

Saturday marked the fourth day of demonstrations nationwide following Trump’s upset of Clinton in Tuesday’s election. In New York, protesters began their march at the city’s Union Square and continued toward Trump Tower. Barricades were raised in front of high-end stores in Manhattan to protect them.

Thousands rallied in Los Angeles and marched through downtown streets. Hundreds also gathered in Chicago. A group gathered in Mexico City and about 300 people gathered outside the U.S. Embassy in Berlin.

The protests have mostly been conducted peacefully. However, in Portland, Ore., an argument led to a shooting that wounded a demonstrator who is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more.