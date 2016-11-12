Live blog: Rebels welcome red-hot Wyoming to Sam Boyd Stadium Wyoming sits undefeated in Mountain West with five straight wins

Jeremy Rincon

UNLV has a chance to pick up a signature win in what’s mostly been a season full of disappointments Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The only surprising part is the team that’s presenting the opportunity. Wyoming is right with San Diego State as the hottest team in the Mountain West, having won five straight since conference play began and controlling its destiny to reach the title game in three weeks.

The Cowboys are already bowl eligible for the first time in five years and need to win two of their last three games to finish with their best regular-season record in 20 years. It’s the kind of run that has always eluded UNLV, which is 4-9 in conference play since coach Tony Sanchez took over last year.

The Rebels have lost two straight — to Colorado State and Wyoming — entering today’s game, with wide-ranging defensive woes and the lack of passing game serving as the main culprits. UNLV completed only 35 percent of its passes while San Jose State and Colorado State threw for 162 more yards despite getting out to a big lead and not needing to throw.

It’s Kurt Palandech’s turn to try to fix the passing game against Wyoming, though, as the junior makes his first start of the season. UNLV’s rushing attack is one area that requires no repair.

Sophomore Lexington Thomas and freshman Charles Williams have both been revelations, gaining more than 600 yards and 5 yards per carry on the season. Wyoming still isn’t a finished product defensively, giving UNLV some hope to keep up with what’s been one of the best teams in the conference.

It’s going to take points, though. Between sophomore quarterback Josh Allen and junior running back Brian Hill, Wyoming is well rounded offensively.

No one said pulling an upset worth remembering — UNLV is currently an 8-point underdog — would be easy.

Stay tuned to lasvegassun.com for live coverage of the game all afternoon.

