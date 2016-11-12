Man, 63, arrested in North Las Vegas murder

North Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a domestic violence related slaying of a woman found shot to death inside a house Tuesday night.

Randal McCray, 63, was arrested Saturday, police said. He was booked at the Las Vegas City Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the 6200 block of Wildcat Brook, near Lamb Boulevard and Tropical Way, police said. There they found a 47-year-old woman, whom McCray was in a relationship with, fatally wounded.

Police said Tuesday there were no outstanding suspects and they were questioning two men who were inside the house when the single fatal shot was fired. One was presumably McCray.

Further details were not available.