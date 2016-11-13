Life sculpting: 59-year-old’s transformation shows it’s never too late

The File on Beth Sweeney • Age: 59 • Max weight: 201 • In her own words: "This is a marathon, not a sprint, so be patient and enjoy the journey. Motion is the lotion, and movement every day is critical to health. Find some kind of exercise you love to do or try something new, but move every day! If your goal is weight loss, keep a daily food diary of your intake and macronutrients. You are in charge of the food, not the other way around. Finally, whatever your dream, only you, not others, can determine whether it’s attainable.”

Forty may be the new 20 on magazine covers, but where does it leave those of us who can’t afford personal chefs, plastic surgeons and high-tech spa treatments to transform our aging faces and bodies? Do we accept that our best years are behind us when we hit middle age, or do we adopt the notion that as long as we have life, it’s never too late to shape our best selves?

At 59, Beth Sweeney is still chasing what some might consider pipe dreams. Medicine tells us it’s all downhill in the child-bearing department for women past 35, but Sweeney, without the help of fertility treatments, delivered a healthy baby girl at age 47. And while she doesn’t advise waiting that long to have kids, she is adamant that age is no excuse for not pursuing what you want in life.

Sweeney practices what she preaches, having started medical school at 50 years old. “I am in my third career,” says the actress turned personal trainer/massage therapist turned local family physician. She recalled the demands of residency, training away from her family in New York her first year and then finishing in Long Beach, Calif. The hours for any resident are brutally long, but imagine being a mother of two, having to pack up and head more than 2,500 miles away. Sweeney says persistence is the key to success, and more than a decade after she started down the path, her medical practice was proof.

Her weight, however, had shot up to 201 pounds during those stressful years of school and residency. “I was feeling heavy and uncomfortable,” Sweeney says. “I was preaching health to my patients, but I wasn’t living it.”

So she made a New Year’s resolution and stuck to it, starting Weight Watchers in January 2015, then joining a gym and working with a personal trainer two months later.

Her mantra? “I want to be the best person I can be, at the age I am.”

That person is 50 pounds lighter, down eight dress sizes — from 22 to 6 — and is chiseling out triceps and rear deltoids that would make a 20-something green with envy.

So if you’re thinking your body won’t respond to exercise because of your age, guess again. In fact, Sweeney’s trainer, Pat Urquidi, says being older could be advantageous in the quest for fitness.

“I’ve trained tons of people over 40, and they end up being some of my best clients,” Urquidi says. “One of the biggest advantages is their mental game. They are some of my most consistently hard-working clients; they don’t cheat on their diet; that’s what gets you results.”

Sweeney works out six days a week, one session with Urquidi and a combination of cross-training, kickboxing and weightlifting. She preps her daily meals at 4 a.m., ensuring they include absolutely no processed carbs.

“It’s a sacrifice, and it may seem extreme,” Sweeney says. “But the discipline pays off. I am now more supple than I’ve been probably since my mid-30s. And I feel amazing.”

Trainer Pat Urquidi’s diet tips

1. It’s calories in vs. calories out. All diets can work if dieters follow one simple principle: Burn more than you consume.

2. Don’t force yourself to eat foods you don’t like. It doesn’t matter how optimal the diet is; if don’t like it, you won’t stick to it.

3. If you can’t see yourself eating this way a year from now, it won’t work. If your diet is too restrictive, rebounds or binges are inevitable.

4. Make sure you hit daily protein requirements. Exercising but not eating enough protein is the equivalent of hiring someone to build a house and not giving them any materials to build it.

5. Fail to plan? Plan to fail. Give yourself at least a day’s buffer to decide what you are going to eat. Don’t leave anything to chance.

Top 6 foods for your fitness quest

• Dried fruit: Skip synthetic energy boosters and opt instead for dates, apricots, raisins and mangos, all great sources of concentrated carbohydrates due to their natural sugars. Aim for one to two servings before your workout, and two to three for every hour of your workout.

• Banana: Packed with carbohydrates for energy and potassium to relieve muscle cramps, bananas are great before, during and after a workout. The peel also is packed with nutrients: even more potassium, mood-boosting serotonin and eye-protecting lutein. Try a whole banana in your smoothie.

• Sweet potato: Rich in the electrolyte potassium, sweet potatoes are a healthy source of carbs before a long or intense workout. They are high in disease-fighting beta-carotene, iron, fiber and vitamin C.

• Broccoli: Packed with antioxidants, digestion-promoting fiber and a wide spectrum of vitamins and minerals, broccoli — along with spinach, green cabbage and kale — is one of the most nutrient-dense foods you’ll find. Such superfoods’ high calcium content builds and protects your bones.

• Tomato: In the fitness world, the fruit is linked to natural weight-loss hormones such as leptin, a protein that aids in regulating metabolic rate and appetite.

• Cocoa: When you need a sweet fix, opt for dark chocolate instead of other calorie-laden foods. The higher the cocoa content — 70 percent and over — the better. Cocoa is rich in magnesium, antioxidants and amino acids.