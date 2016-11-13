Paint your way to emotional balance

Shutterstock.com

What's in a name? Don’t be fooled by the paint-swatch rack. Paint names are used for marketing and often fall short of accurately describing the color.

Ease into it If you are hesitant to make full-scale changes by painting an entire room, start small with an accent wall or accessories. Pillows, rugs, paintings and window treatments all can add color to a space without permanently changing the design.

Did you know? The electromagnetic energy of color (or visible light) interacts with pituitary and pineal glands and the hypothalamus in the brain. Those organs regulate the endocrine system, which controls body functions and emotional responses.

Did you know? Thousands of correctional facilities have painted rooms pink, a passive color, to try to keep prisoners more docile and obedient.

Decorating a home can be daunting. A fresh coat of paint or a few well-placed accessories can change the look and feel of a room at a minimal cost, but the options are endless. Where to begin?

Narrow your choices by considering the purpose of each room. From there, science can help you pick the right color.

Psychologists for decades have studied the impact of color on mood, and the physiological effects of color have been proven. Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers found, for example, that color affects blood pressure, pulse, respiration rates, brain activity and biorhythms.

Social and cultural associations come into play as, well. There’s a reason the room where actors relax before an appearance is called a green room and people who are seething with anger are said to turn red.

Do you want your child to sleep at night or your office to be a place of productivity? The right color choices can support your goals.

Exercise area: Orange

enthusiasm and energy

Orange is an exciting color that amps up people. Research has shown that orange increases oxygen supply to the brain and stimulates brain activity. Some ancient cultures believed the color orange also helped clear the lungs.

Dining room: Red

stimulation

Red is a bold, intense color that increases blood pressure and speeds the heart rate. In dining rooms, it is thought to stimulate both appetite and conversation. Many restaurants favor red walls or decor because of the appetite-stimulating effect.

Kitchen: Yellow

energy and metabolism

Yellow is warm and welcoming and exudes happiness. It’s a good choice for kitchens and entryways. However, don’t go overboard. Too much yellow has been shown to encourage feelings of frustration and anger. Use yellow sparingly as an accent color rather than a base.

Bedroom: Green

tranquility and health

Green is the most soothing color, combining the cheeriness of yellow and the calmness of blue. Its warmth and comfort encourage unwinding. Studies also have shown green to increase fertility by helping to ease stress. Also, choose green for your computer-screen desktop. Green produces the least amount of eyestrain.

Office: Blue

productivity

People have been shown to be more productive in blue rooms. The color promotes calm and well-being, and has been proven to lower heart rate. A Creighton University study found that workers in blue offices felt the most centered and hopeful about accomplishing their objectives.

Living room: Purple

calm and relaxation

Similar to blue, purple is a restful color. Light lavenders are tranquil, while deeper eggplants add depth and ground a space. Purples also can add an air of elegance and a touch of mystery to a room.

How to pick the perfect color

• Consider the size of the room. Light colors make rooms seem larger and brighter. Dark colors give rooms a more intimate appearance.

• Determine the feel. Do you want a soothing, restful space (soft, cool colors and neutrals)? Or an exciting social space (warm, bright, contrasting colors)?

• Pay attention to lighting. Natural daylight shows the truest color. Incandescent lighting brings out warm tones and yellows. Fluorescent lighting casts a sharp blue tone.

• Don’t forget ceilings. Ceilings that are lighter-colored than walls appear higher. Ceilings that are darker-colored feel lower.

• Test, test, test. The same color can look vastly different from room to room. Test by painting a large swath at least several feet in each direction. If possible, test on a wall with a free edge (such as next to a doorway) to avoid having the existing wall color influence the read of the new one. Paint up from the floor to see how it interacts with your flooring. Feather the edges to avoid test patches showing through when the entire room is painted.

• Take a walk. Be sure to consider how your color choice interacts with adjacent rooms. Particularly in open-concept homes, portions of other rooms likely will show. The color should be complementary to encourage flow.