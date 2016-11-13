Recipe: Other Mama’s Kimchi fried rice

A hidden gem off the Strip, the “American-style” raw bar and cocktail lounge from Morimoto alumnus Dan Krohmer opened in 2015. The menu relies heavily on fresh, seasonal, sustainable seafood prepared in styles from around the world. Here, Krohmer shares one of Other Mama’s most popular dishes.

Ingredients and directions for kimchi Note: This recipe makes 32 servings; reduce as needed)

• 6 lbs Napa cabbage

• 1 lb daikon radish

• 1 1/2 oz garlic

• 1 cup Korean red chili powder

• 6 tbsp sugar

• 3 tbsp salt

• 1/2 bunch green onion

1. Cut Napa cabbage into 1-inch squares, lightly salt and let sit for 4 hours.

2. Slice daikon radishes into thin discs with a mandolin.

3. Finely mince garlic, and cut green onions into 1-inch sticks.

4. After 4 hours, wash cabbage.

5. Mix all ingredients and place in an airtight container for at least 5 days at room temperature. Refrigerate and it’s ready to eat.

Ingredients and directions for fried rice 1 serving

• 1/2 cup kimchi

• 2 cups precooked rice

• sesame oil

• 1/3 cup chopped yellow onion

• 1/3 cup chopped shiitake mushroom

• 1/4 cup juice from kimchi

• salt to taste

• shaved green onion

• 1 egg

1. Sauté onion and mushrooms in sesame oil until onion is translucent. Add kimchi, cook for a few seconds, add rice.

2. Lightly break rice apart in pan with a spatula, making sure there is enough oil in the pan so the rice isn’t sticking to it. Add kimchi juice.

3. Continue to incorporate everything. When it appears to be mixed well, add salt to taste.

4. In a separate pan, cook the egg to your liking.

5. Place finished rice in a bowl, put egg on top and garnish with green onion.