Road closures for marathon to affect Strip traffic today

Drivers should avoid the Las Vegas Strip tonight, as the road will be closed for the 19th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Some road closures began as early as 9 a.m. today, while freeway ramps near the Strip will start shutting down about 2:30 p.m., according to Metro Police.

Drivers will not be able to cross Las Vegas Boulevard at most major intersections from Fremont Street to Sunset Road starting at 2 p.m., according to police.

Drivers heading eastbound from Interstate 15 exit ramps also will not be able to cross Las Vegas Boulevard.

Some roads will be reopened around 7 p.m., while some are expected to be closed until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

For a list of the closures and closing and opening times, click here.