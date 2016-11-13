Las Vegas Sun

November 13, 2016

Currently: 71° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Road closures for marathon to affect Strip traffic today

By (contact)

Updated 1 hour, 8 minutes ago

Drivers should avoid the Las Vegas Strip tonight, as the road will be closed for the 19th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon.

Some road closures began as early as 9 a.m. today, while freeway ramps near the Strip will start shutting down about 2:30 p.m., according to Metro Police.

Drivers will not be able to cross Las Vegas Boulevard at most major intersections from Fremont Street to Sunset Road starting at 2 p.m., according to police.

Drivers heading eastbound from Interstate 15 exit ramps also will not be able to cross Las Vegas Boulevard.

Some roads will be reopened around 7 p.m., while some are expected to be closed until 2 a.m. Monday morning.

For a list of the closures and closing and opening times, click here.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy