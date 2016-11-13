UNLV basketball team preps for court

Culture change

New head coach Marvin Menzies could not be more different than his predecessor, Dave Rice.

During two exhibition games, Menzies coached with a fiery personality that fans hadn’t seen in years at the Thomas & Mack Center.

During the final exhibition, freshman big man Djordjije Sljivancanin chucked up an ill-advised 3-pointer immediately after checking in. Menzies took a quick look to his bench and pulled Sljivancanin from the game — something Rice would rarely, if ever, do.

“I pulled him out, we talked and then I put him right back in,” Menzies said. “It’s education, man, that’s what it is.”

Fan support

During the exhibition against Dakota Wesleyan, UNLV rolled out a new entrance video.

The montage of practice footage asks in part, “Why do we push? Why do we sacrifice everything? Why do we sweat, bleed, dig down deep? Why do we drive? Why do we unite? Why? For you. For Vegas. We play for Vegas.”

The video played to one of the smallest crowds ever at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rebels lack flashy five-star recruits and potential NBA Draft picks this season, and the consensus is that they will finish near the bottom of the Mountain West Conference.

With a daunting nonconference schedule sure to produce some ugly losses, will the local fan base show up to allow the Rebels to play for them?

Tough 12 days The Rebels play three teams in the AP preseason top 5 in quick succession: Dec. 10 vs. Duke, Dec. 17 at Oregon and Dec. 22 vs. Kansas at the Thomas & Mack Center.

From the roster to the entrance video, it feels like everything has changed for the UNLV basketball team this season. The only constant is that the Rebels remain Las Vegas’ most beloved team. ¶ So here are the players and storylines to know as the Rebels begin play this season.

League rival When San Diego State comes to town each winter, it’s usually the best-attended home game of the season. The Aztecs are expected to win the league. Still, the game is typically close, and UNLV’s students will create a homecourt edge for the Rebels on Jan. 17.

Games

When UNLV plays Duke on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena, the matchup will surely stir up memories of yesteryear for Rebel supporters.

Some memories they’d like to forget. Take 1991: Anderson Hunt scored 29 points, but with the final seconds ticking off the clock, his shot in the Final Four hit off the rim, sending the Rebels to their lone loss of the season, 79-77.

And others they cherish: A year earlier, Hunt made 12 of 16 shots against Duke in scoring 29 points to carry UNLV to a 103-73 championship win and the shining moment in program history, a national title.

It’s taken more than two decades to get the programs together again.

Duke is No. 1 in the preseason and UNLV was ranked 177th by CBS Sports. But this night is arguably about more than which team wins. It’s about reliving the UNLV tradition.

“For a lot of locals, they are saying this is a game you have to win. If you win any game, it has to be this one,” said Uche Ofoegbu, a senior guard. “We are going to give it all we’ve got to give something special to the people of Las Vegas.”

Playmaker needed

The Rebels have a number of players who can score in multiple ways. Kris Clyburn, Jalen Poyser, Jovan Mooring, Uche Ofoegbu and Tyrell Green all have the ability to lead the team in scoring on a given night. The question is:

Who’s going to pass the ball? No one has stepped up as a true point guard. Poyser will get the first shot at the position. He had 10 assists to five turnovers in the two exhibition games, but looked more comfortable as a shooting guard. Mooring may also get his opportunity, as he’s shown flashes of being the Rebels’ most fluid passer.

Players to watch

• #5 Jalen Poyser: 6’4’’ sophomore guard

Sharp-shooting Poyser’s ability to play point guard at a high level might be the key to the season. He showed flashes last year, mainly against Colorado State, when he had 19 points and six assists.

• #15 Dwayne Morgan: 6’8’’ junior forward

Although he’s out with a hip injury, any conversation of the Rebels’ personnel should start with Morgan. He’s the lone returning starter, having averaged 5.5 points and five rebounds in 27 games last season.

• #3 Tyrell Green: 6’7’’ senior forward

Green made 48 percent of his 3-point attempts in two seasons at Hill College in Texas. He hopes to showcase that this season after missing most of last season with an injury.

• #1 Kris Clyburn: 6’6’’ sophomore guard

It’s important not to overreact to exhibition games, but with Clyburn, it might be too late. The newcomer led the team in scoring with 37 total points against Dakota Wesleyan and New Mexico Highlands.

• #20 Christian Jones: 6’7’’ senior forward

Every team needs a player or two who’s willing to play different positions while not sacrificing any physicality. That looks like Jones, a graduate transfer from St. John’s, for the Rebels.