Violence in northern Syria kills 12

BEIRUT — Syrian State media says at least four civilians have been killed in rebel shelling of government-controlled Aleppo. Opposition activists report airstrikes in the rebel-controlled northern parts of the country killed eight.

The violence Sunday comes a day after government troops repelled a rebel offensive on western parts of Aleppo launched late October. State news agency SANA said the shelling of a western Aleppo area killed four, including two women and a child.

The Syrian Civil Defense, which operates in opposition-held areas, said one of its centers was bombed in rural Aleppo in airstrikes on Atareb town, which also killed three people, including two children.

In rebel-held northern Idlib province, the opposition Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said airstrikes killed five members of the same family.