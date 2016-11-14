Firefighters put out blazes at 3 vacant homes

Several vacant homes caught fire around the valley Sunday night and early this morning, according to area fire departments.

There were no injuries, and the causes of all three fires were under investigation.

The first fire, reported about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, started on the patio of a vacant home near Eastern Avenue and Desert Inn Road, according to the Clark County Fire Department. The fire was put out before it spread to the interior of the house, officials said.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, meanwhile, responded to a boarded-up building in the 200 block of West Cincinnati Avenue that has caught fire multiple times, spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The fire was reported about 12:40 a.m. today and was extinguished in less than 10 minutes, he said.

In a separate incident, Clark County firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to a single-story vacant home on Studio Street, near Lamb Boulevard and Craig Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, officials said.