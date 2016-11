Pedestrian hit by car, seriously injured near Las Vegas Convention Center

A pedestrian was in the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car today near the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. on Convention Center Drive near Las Vegas Boulevard, police said. The woman was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Convention Center Drive was closed in the area, police said.