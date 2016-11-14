Police looking for armed robber who hit Tuscany cashier cage

Authorities are looking for a robber who wore a stocking-type mask and displayed a handgun during a heist last week at the Tuscany casino.

Metro Police said Monday that no shots were fired and no one was hurt in the late Thursday robbery at a cashiers' cage at the property about a block east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police didn't say how much was stolen.

They say the robber was last seen running southbound from the casino, near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wore a black hat, white or gray long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, white shoes and black gloves. He pulled a pistol from a bag and showed it on the cashier counter.

Police say the man appeared to be about 30 years old.