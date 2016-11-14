Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at off-Strip casino

Authorities are looking for a robber who police say wore a stocking-type mask and displayed a handgun during a heist last week at a casino about a block east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Metro Police said Monday that no shots were fired and no one was hurt in the late Thursday robbery at a cashiers' cage at the Tuscany Suites & Casino.

They say the robber was last seen running southbound from the casino, near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Surveillance video showed he wore a black hat, white or gray long-sleeve shirt, dark pants, white shoes and black gloves as he pulled a pistol from a bag and showed it on the cashier counter.

Police say the man appeared to be about 30 years old.