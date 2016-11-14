Police: Man shoots at apartment complex security guard

A security guard escaped injury after fleeing as a man opened fire on him in the central valley this morning, according to Metro Police.

The unarmed guard was patrolling an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Decatur Boulevard, near Lake Mead Boulevard, about 3:30 a.m. when he saw a man wandering around parked cars, police said.

The guard confronted the man, who became angry, started to yell and reached into his pocket, police said. The guard, who turned and ran, reporting hearing two gunshots, police said.

The man was gone by the time officers arrived, police said.