Rise of Hispanic vote could pump brakes on racist rhetoric

In his victory speech, Donald Trump said he would be a leader for all Americans.

That’s good. After more than a year of hearing him make unhinged, hateful and divisive comments on the campaign trail, it was nice to think he might be able to pivot and start behaving with grace.

But let’s make this abundantly clear: If he wants to have the faintest prayer of winning Nevada in four years, he’d better follow through on that commitment.

And that begins by dropping any discussion of mass deportations.

The idea was never realistic, either politically or logistically. Not only would it cripple the economy, but it would require the mobilization of an army of government enforcers who would have to go block-to-block to detain and transport millions of people.

But more than that, the proposal is morally bankrupt and patently un-American. It would destroy families who are among the most hard-working, religious and law-abiding members of our society.

There was nothing good about Trump’s vow to carry out the deportation plan, save for: It sparked activism among immigrant voters, particularly in Southern Nevada.

Nevadans should be proud of that result, regardless of whether they supported Trump.

Seeing Hispanic voters here immerse themselves in the democratic process was the most inspiring and encouraging outcome of the election. Having a large and growing segment of our community exercising its rights is wonderful for our democracy.

Hispanics have long been an emerging political force in Nevada, but this was the year they showed how much they could move the needle.

Trump’s incendiary rhetoric mobilized the Hispanic community and roused it to say, with one voice, “No, not here.” That was instrumental in both the Nevada victory for Hillary Clinton as well as a wave of wins for Democratic congressional candidates in four of five contested seats (Catherine Cortez Masto in the Senate and Dina Titus, Ruben Kihuen and Jacky Rosen in the House) and in the state Legislature. What’s more, ballot questions to expand background checks and legalize recreational marijuana wouldn’t have passed without strong support in Clark County, where Hispanic voting was most highly concentrated.

The results should serve as a wake-up call to Trump and the Republican Party.

Given that Nevada has been the epitome of a swing state in the past two elections — the 2014 campaign resulted in Republicans holding control of the Legislature and all leadership positions for the first time in generations — candidates now should realize that they antagonize Hispanic voters here at their own risk.

Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress would do well to start repairing the damage that the president-elect inflicted with his vilification of Mexican immigrants, his deportation plan and his delusional call for a border wall paid for by Mexico.

Although the road to the White House didn’t necessarily go through the Southwest during this election, it very well might in 2020 if Trump falls short on his lofty promises and loses the support he received from voters in industrial battleground states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan.

And as Hispanic voters showed this Election Day, they now have the power to block the path for candidates who aren’t respectful of them.