Runner dressed as Elvis wins Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

A 42-year-old runner dressed as Elvis won the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

Michael Wardian of Arlington, Virginia, finished in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 4 seconds late Sunday in the 26.2-mile race.

It was the 50th running of a race that evolved from a flat, wind-swept desert event in 1967 to a glitzy and music-filled attraction for tens of thousands of participants.

Organizers said more than 45,000 runners from every U.S. state and 83 foreign countries registered for this year's evening Marathon and Half-Marathon on the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip.

Chelsey Leighton of Lewiston, Idaho, won the women's marathon in 3:12:11.

William Kibor and Elvin Kibet, both of Kenya, won the men's and women's half-marathons.