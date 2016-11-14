Las Vegas Sun

November 14, 2016

Runner dressed as Elvis wins Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Steve Marcus

First place finisher Michael Wardian of Arlington, Va. crosses the finish line during the Geico Rock’n’Roll Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Wardian said his time of 2 hours, thirty-eight minutes and 4 seconds (unofficial) would qualify as the fastest marathon run in an Elvis Presley suit, he said. The previous record was about 2 hours and forty-two minutes, he said.

Runners head south from the start line on Las Vegas Boulevard South during the Geico Rock'n'Roll Las Vegas Marathon Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016. Launch slideshow »

A 42-year-old runner dressed as Elvis won the Las Vegas Rock 'n' Roll Marathon.

Michael Wardian of Arlington, Virginia, finished in 2 hours, 38 minutes and 4 seconds late Sunday in the 26.2-mile race.

It was the 50th running of a race that evolved from a flat, wind-swept desert event in 1967 to a glitzy and music-filled attraction for tens of thousands of participants.

Organizers said more than 45,000 runners from every U.S. state and 83 foreign countries registered for this year's evening Marathon and Half-Marathon on the neon-lit Las Vegas Strip.

Chelsey Leighton of Lewiston, Idaho, won the women's marathon in 3:12:11.

William Kibor and Elvin Kibet, both of Kenya, won the men's and women's half-marathons.

