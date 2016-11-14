State puts up another $419,000 for escalators for Tropicana Avenue pedestrian bridges

CARSON CITY — The state Transportation Board is unhappy with the escalating cost and the delay in building escalators to pedestrian bridges over Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas.

Gov. Brian Sandoval, board chairman, said the project has been discussed since 2003 and “is getting more expensive.”

Board member Tom Skancke of Las Vegas asked, “When is the bleeding going to stop?”

The $30 million project is being funded by $19 million from the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the rest coming from the state Department of Transportation.

The issue arose today when the board was asked to approve an additional $419,573 for 16 new escalators from Otis Elevator Co. Jacobs Engineering, which designed and is building the project, initially estimated a lower price for the escalators from another company.

William Hoffman, deputy superintend of the department, called this a “very challenging project.” It was designed for lower-cost escalators, which it turned out were not compatible with the project.

Board member Len Savage of Reno said Jacobs Engineering should have foreseen the problem when it bid on the work.

The board reluctantly approved the extra money but members said they should be informed when the department approves change orders.