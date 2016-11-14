Two-alarm fire out at NLV paper company warehouse

A two-alarm fire at a paper company warehouse this morning forced the closure of part of Alexander Road, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

The fire started about 10:30 a.m. at the Clearwater Paper Corp. building on Alexander Road near Donna Street, Capt. Cedric Williams said. The fire was out as of 11:15 a.m.

The building was evacuated with no injuries, and Alexander Road was closed from North 5th Street to Losee Road, Williams said.

The fire was difficult to contain because the flames went into the rafters, above the sprinkler system, Williams said. Las Vegas Fire & Rescue helped battle the blaze.

Canyon Springs High School, which is just west of the area, was not affected, officials said.