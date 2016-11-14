UNLV awarded offensive, defensive players of week

UNLV has been awarded with both the Mountain West Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week after Saturday’s thrilling 69-66 triple-overtime win over Wyoming.

Quarterback Kurt Palandech and defensive back Torry McTyer were chosen by the league this morning, marking the first time the Rebels have won both awards in the same week since 2007.

Palandech made his first start of the season and set new career highs in completions (20), passing yards (252), touchdowns (3) and rushing yards (157).

The junior quarterback took off for a 76-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that gave the Rebels a 52-45 lead, then threw two touchdowns in overtime to keep pace with Wyoming.

McTyer, the first defensive back from UNLV to win defensive player of the week since All-American Jamaal Brimmer in October 2004, had two key interceptions to win the game for the Rebels.

McTyer intercepted Josh Allen in the fourth quarter, snapping a 19-quarter streak without an interception for UNLV. He picked Allen off again on the one-yard line in triple overtime to set up the Rebels game-winning field goal.

Next up for the Rebels is a trip to face No. 22 Boise State (9-1, 5-1) at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

For the season finale, UNLV will battle UNR for the Fremont Cannon at 1 p.m. on Nov. 26. The game will be streamed live on ESPN3.