Veteran North Las Vegas fire captain died of natural causes

A medical examination revealed that a veteran North Las Vegas fire captain whose death last month was marked as a line-of-duty fatality had heart and vascular diseases and died due to a lack of oxygen.

Autopsy results made public Monday by the Clark County coroner said 43-year-old Yaphet Miller's death was from natural causes also including an irregular heart rhythm.

The fire department said Miller became ill after a multi-alarm blaze Sept. 23 at a shopping center off Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue in Las Vegas.

Fire Capt. Cedric Williams said his friend died Oct. 6 while hospitalized with his wife at his side.

Miller was a 22-year veteran of the fire service who was credited in 2007, along with several colleagues, with rescuing a toddler from a fire.