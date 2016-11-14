Woman arrested after unpermitted tigers, monkeys found at Pahrump home

A Texas woman was arrested in Nye County last week after authorities said she housed tigers and monkeys without a permit on her Pahrump property.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Trisha Meyer, 34, had three tigers and eight monkeys at her residence on 1331 Manse Road when police arrived on Nov. 7.

Police said Nye County Animal Control was tipped off by Las Vegas Animal Control just days before that Meyer was en route to Pahrump with a U-Haul trailer possibly containing the animals. Meyers contacted the Nye County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 3, requesting a permit to possess the tigers in Nye County.

An animal control officer met with Meyer on Nov. 5, police said, advising her that the animals were not allowed without a permit. Meyer said no such animals were there. They noticed she also had a felony arrest warrant from Harris County, Texas.

Police were called on Nov. 7 by a citizen in the area, who reported seeing the three tigers in Meyer’s backyard, surrounded by a 4-foot fence. A 17-year-old juvenile was in the backyard looking after the Tigers while they fed on raw chicken, police said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the animals did not attack any residents. The department is investigating Meyer’s residence and said she will be extradited to Harris County, Texas.

In September, Houston police raided Meyer's home after a complaint that she failed to deliver on the $3,000 sale of an exotic kitten. Officers found the tigers and cougar, plus a skunk and a fox. They said her daughter was petting some of the animals. She only had permits for the tigers.