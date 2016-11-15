1 dead in apartment fire in Laughlin; no one else hurt

LAUGHLIN — Clark County fire officials are investigating a fatal fire at an apartment complex in Laughlin.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke billowing from the second floor of a two-story unit at the Crown Point Apartment Homes at about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Crews extinguished the blaze within about 10 minutes and prevented it from spreading to any other units.

Clark County fire officials said in a statement Tuesday that one person was found dead inside. No other injuries have been reported.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.