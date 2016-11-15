Bundy brothers back in custody in Nevada for Feb. 2 trial

Rick Bowmer / AP

PAHRUMP — Ammon Bundy and his brother, Ryan, are back in federal custody in Nevada ahead of a February trial on charges stemming from a 2014 standoff with federal agents outside their father's ranch near Bunkerville.

Ammon Bundy's attorney, Daniel Hill, confirmed Tuesday the sons of Cliven Bundy were transferred Monday from a federal detention center in Seattle to the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas.

Cliven Bundy also is being held there.

The brothers were acquitted of federal conspiracy charges in federal court in Portland, Oregon on Nov. 2 after a five-week trial related to an armed takeover at a national wildlife refuge.

Their trial in federal court in Las Vegas is scheduled to begin Feb. 6. They face 16 felony counts, including assault on a federal officer, extortion and obstruction of justice.