Commissioners enact tax hikes for police, stadium, convention center

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

Southern Nevada taxes will be increasing to pay for more police officers and fund the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center and construction of an NFL-ready stadium.

The Clark County Commission today approved ordinances that enact the following tax hikes:

• A 0.1 percent increase to the county sales tax to hire 315 police officers, a portion of whom will patrol the resort corridor.

• A 0.5 percent increase to the county room tax to fund the expansion and renovation of the convention center.

• A 0.88 percent increase to the room tax within the gaming corridor and a 0.5 percent increase in outlying areas of the county to pay for the public’s $750 million portion of the stadium project.

Commissioners voted unanimously to enact the sales tax increase for more police officers.

Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani cast the only vote opposing the room tax increase to fund the convention center and stadium projects.

Legislation passed by state lawmakers at a special session in October mandated that the commission impose the room tax increases.

The Clark County Crime Prevention Act of 2016 — the police funding bill — needed approval by a simple majority of commissioners to be enacted.

