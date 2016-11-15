Confronting signs, motorists chant ‘Take them down!’ Deadline looms to remove political signage

They scream at you every day for months from street corners and chain-link fences, rarely drawing their desired attention and often merely creating a morass of colors and shapes.

Soon though, those ubiquitous signs advertising political candidates must come down throughout the valley. Just how soon depends on exactly where the sign is located.

The Nevada State Department of Transportation, Clark County and the cities of Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas each set timelines for the removal of these signs for the roadways under their jurisdiction.

"It’s about safety,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said. “Signs that distract drivers, block the view of motorists, resemble official traffic signs or interfere with maintenance of our roadsides are not safe. And, after an election, we need to avoid the potential of old political signs interfering in any way with road safety.”

So will you be waiting a few days or a few weeks for the signs to disappear?

• Signs appearing near state roadways must come down by Dec. 8, or 30 days from Election Day. Political signs are not allowed directly on state road right of way. By state law, any political signs posted on private property within 660 feet of state roads must be removed within 30 days.

• If the sign stands along a Clark County roadway or one situated in the city of Las Vegas or North Las Vegas, your respite will come sooner. Signs in those three jurisdictions must be taken down within 15 days of the general election. That gives candidates or proponents of ballot initiatives in those areas until Nov. 23.

• Congratulations to those with commutes in Henderson, for their freedom from political signage comes within 10 days of Election Day, or Nov. 18.

Either the candidate or the person responsible for initially placing the sign bears responsibility for removing it in a timely manner. This eliminates any question of who might be held responsible if a labor union or other interest group planted signs in favor of a candidate or issue they endorse.

So relief is in sight, for at least a few months, until 2017 municipal elections come around

If the candidate or responsible party fails to remove the signs in a timely manner as designated by the rules governing that jurisdiction, they can be charged for the cleanup of the signs and assessed a fine as well.