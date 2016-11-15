Las Vegas Sun

Coroner IDs woman hit by car near convention center

A woman hit and killed by a car near the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as Vivian Valentine, 62, of Las Vegas.

Valentine was hit about 1 p.m. while crossing Convention Center Drive outside of a marked crosswalk near Las Vegas Boulevard, according to Metro Police.

She was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said. She died of blunt-force injuries, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the car, a 47-year-old Las Vegas man, did not show any signs of impairment, according to police.

