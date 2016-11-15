Harry Reid urges Trump to dump Bannon as top aide

Outgoing Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid says President-elect Donald Trump should rescind Stephen Bannon's appointment as a top White House aide.

Reid says that "as long as a champion of racial division is a step away from the Oval Office, it would be impossible to take Trump's efforts to heal the nation seriously."

Reid made the comment in a Senate floor speech. He joins a growing chorus of Democrats calling on Trump to get rid of Bannon, whose Breitbart website aligns with white nationalist ideologies.

Reid said Trump's election had "sparked a wave of hate crimes." Nonetheless he said Democrats "want to work with Mr. Trump when we can."

Texas GOP Sen. John Cornyn then stood and remarked that "we used to call people like that sore losers."