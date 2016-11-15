Man sought in violent attack on woman at El Cortez

Metro Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man they say attacked a woman at El Cortez last month.

Officers were called shortly after noon on Oct. 17 to the downtown hotel at 600 Fremont St., according to dispatch records.

The unidentified man "violently attacked" a female guest in a stairwell of the hotel during the early morning, police said.

The suspect, who fled on foot, was described as a muscular-built black man who stands between 6-feet-3 and 6-feet-5 inches, and weighs 210 to 230 pounds, police said.

He wore casual clothes and a black hat and was further described as having short or shaved hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.