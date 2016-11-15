Nevada prisons change policies on discipline, mental health treatment

CARSON CITY — Nevada prison inmates who commit infractions will spend less time in segregation, and those with mental health issues will be transferred to a central facility for better treatment.

James Dzurenda, director of the state Department of Corrections, outlined today a change in direction aimed at getting prisoners better prepared for their eventual release.

Dzurenda told the Board of State Prison Commissioners that “discipline should be swift and not long-term.” Inmates should also receive treatment to help control their anger, he said.

Those with mental health issues, meanwhile, will be transferred to the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City, where better treatment facilities are available.

The changes should reduce violence in the state’s prisons and enhance safety for the staff and community, Dzurenda said.