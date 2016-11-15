Las Vegas Sun

November 15, 2016

New exhibition celebrates the style of Princess Diana

Image

Historic Royal Palaces / AP

In this photo provided by Historic Royal Palaces, a conservator handles a blue tartan jacket designed by the Emanuels which was worn by Princess Diana, during an official visit to Venice in 1985.

LONDON — Kensington Palace says a new exhibition tracing the evolution of the late Princess Diana's style is set to open in February.

The palace said Tuesday that the exhibition, "Diana: Her Fashion Story," will follow from the ruffled blouses in her first appearances to her later life. It's the first palace exhibition in a decade to focus solely on the princess.

Included are celebrated outfits, including evening gowns worn on engagements in the 1980s and Catherine Walker suits of her "working wardrobe" in the 1990s. It will also include Victor Edelstein's ink blue velvet gown, which Diana wore as she danced with John Travolta at the White House in 1985.

Curator Eleri Lynn says every fashion choice Diana made was scrutinized and the exhibition shows how she quickly learned the rules.

