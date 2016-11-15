Pedestrian killed crossing at intersection near UNLV

A man was hit by a car and killed while crossing the street near UNLV this morning, according to Metro Police.

The man failed to obey a traffic control device as he crossed at Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway about 5 a.m., police said.

“The pedestrian was running from the northwest corner to the southwest corner and ran into the path of a 2006 Toyota Corolla,” Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained at the scene and was not expected to face charges, McCullough said. Witnesses told police the vehicle had a green light when the accident occurred, he said.

The intersection was expected to be closed until at least 11 a.m., McCullough said.