Las Vegas Sun

November 15, 2016

Currently: 56° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Robert Kennedy Jr. to join Dakota Access pipeline protests

Image

Dozens of protestors demonstrating against the expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline wade in cold creek waters confronting local police, as remnants of pepper spray waft over the crowd near Cannon Ball, N.D., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/John L. Mone)

CANNON BALL, N.D. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is slated to join protesters of the Dakota Access pipeline in southern North Dakota.

Kennedy's appearance Tuesday comes on the same day protest leaders were calling for demonstrators across the county to converge on Army Corps of Engineers offices and offices of banks that are financing the project.

Kennedy is an environmental attorney and president of the New York-based Waterkeeper Alliance, which is an organization that seeks to protect watersheds worldwide.

The pipeline is to run beneath a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota that provides drinking water to the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. It says the pipeline threatens drinking water and cultural sites.

The $3.8 billion project is slated to deliver North Dakota oil through South Dakota and Iowa to a shipping point in Illinois.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy