Uber, Lyft expand Las Vegas service with cheaper carpool option

John Locher / AP

Within a week of one another, on-demand transportation companies Lyft and Uber launched services that allow customers to carpool. The services, nearly identical on each platform, match riders who are going to similar destinations, combine their trips and provide a discount on the ride.

The companies say the service — known as Lyft Line and uberPOOL — is a less expensive transportation option, with fares, in some cases, half the price of their traditional offerings. Lyft introduced its carpooling option last week, while Uber launched its service on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to launch uberPOOL in Las Vegas today and offer cheaper rides for passengers as we work toward less congestion on the city’s streets over time,” Eric Wimer, Uber’s general manager in Nevada, said in a statement. “UberPOOL makes it easy and affordable for people going in the same direction to share the trip. It’s carpooling at the push of a button.”

Both companies have launched the options in other cities. Lyft and Uber have said that carpooling has made their operations more efficient and has been popular in other markets. In San Francisco, Uber said that UberPOOL rides comprise nearly half of all its trips.

With its carpool option, Lyft plans to target passengers who are going to similar places at similar times, such as shift workers commuting to the Strip or tourists traveling to and from the airport.

“Lyft Line is the most affordable way to ride Lyft,” said Yacob Girma, Lyft's general manager in Las Vegas. “Based on demand from tourists and locals, we wanted to offer the same affordable option here in Las Vegas.”

After state regulators gave Lyft and Uber permission to operate in Nevada last year, the companies have expanded their operations rapidly. The ride-hailing companies contract with thousands of drivers in Clark County, and Uber claims to have about 882,000 active riders in Nevada.

Tina Quigley, who leads the Southern Nevada Regional Transportation Commission, said the carpooling option could alleviate traffic and provide another transportation option. “As we support all modes of transportation, we are excited that our community gets to experience the next generation of mobility that will help relieve congestion on our busy streets and provide another transportation option for our growing region,” she said in Uber’s media release.