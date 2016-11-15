Valley Chick-fil-A restaurants opening early next year

Chicken aficionados eagerly awaiting the opening of the valley’s first Chick-fil-A restaurants will have to wait a little longer before they down their first sandwiches, nuggets and waffle fries.

Even though at least one of the restaurants appears nearly ready to go — at least from the outside — the company hasn’t announced opening dates. Those will be released in the coming weeks, company spokeswoman Hannah Wager said.

Wagner said the company “isn’t offering interviews” about what’s happening with the restaurants, saying only Chick-fil-A will make its valley debut in “early 2017.”

The three valley locations will be at 460 N. Stephanie St. and 9925 S. Eastern Ave., both in Henderson, and at 2300 S. Rancho Drive, near Sahara Avenue. The restaurant on Eastern appears nearly finished, complete with signs, a freshly paved parking lot and landscaping.

The Henderson locations will feature indoor seating for more than 100 guests, an indoor playground and more than a dozen outdoor seats, according to a previous new release. Each restaurant is expected to hire 40 full- and part-time employees.