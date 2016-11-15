Las Vegas Sun

November 15, 2016

Work stops at Faraday Future factory site in North Las Vegas

Courtesy Faraday Future

Rendering of planned Faraday Future auto plant in North Las Vegas.

Faraday Future Concept Vehicle

Faraday Future's concept vehicle FFZERO1 is unveiled at an event before the start of the Consumer Electronics Show on Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in a parking lot across the street from the Luxor. Launch slideshow »

Work has stopped at a site in North Las Vegas where upstart electric car company Faraday Future has said it plans to have vehicles that are still in the design phase rolling off a new $1 billion assembly line in 2018.

Faraday Future spokesman Ezekiel Wheeler said Tuesday the pause at the Apex Industrial Park site will let the company put money and attention toward developing the concept car it wants to present at the big Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January.

Contractor AECOM says in a statement that it completed grading and foundation work, and expects the go-ahead to resume construction next year.

Nevada has pledged up to up to $335 million worth of incentives toward the project with Gardena, California-based Faraday.

