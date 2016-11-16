2 arrested in string of Las Vegas armed robberies

Metro Police on Tuesday arrested two men in a series of armed robberies at valley parking lots and garages that began last month.

A third suspect remains on the run, police said today.

Daveon Hayes, 26, and Deshawn Daniels, 24, were arrested in the 2400 block of Sahara Avenue, near Palace Station, shortly after a robbery, police said.

Police said that beginning in October, two to three men would approach victims on foot and rob them at gunpoint. The description of the third suspect was not provided.

Investigators linked Hayes and Daniels to another incident that evening about four miles away and believe they're connected to at least six other robberies, police said.

They're booked at the Clark County Detention Center on multiple counts that include robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, police said.

Hayes was booked without bail and Daniels' bond was set at $250,000, jail records show.